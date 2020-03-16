Just In: I Won't Beg For New Contract - Rohr

Listen to article

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he won't asked for his contract to be renewed.

The German tactician's contract is set to expire in June, it has been reported that the Nigeria Football Federation is set to offer him a new contract, but with stringent conditions.

The matter has dragged on for long but Rohr is not disturbed about it, he is focused on his job.

The former Burkina Faso coach was appointed in 2016 by the NFF on a two-year contract which was renewed after he guided Nigeria to the 2018 world cup in Russia.

“I will not ask NFF what is going on with my contract renewal. It’s for the NFF to approach me. I am still waiting,” Obayiuwana quotes Rohr on Twitter.

“My job is to focus on the Super Eagles, as long as I am the coach of this team. And I am going to do just that.

“Right now, my concern is that our players in Europe stay physically fit, even when they are not playing, because of the coronavirus situation.”

Part of the conditions stipulated in Rohr's contract is to live in the country, (Lagos or Abuja) and he will be allowed to travel for vacation three times in a year.

Rohr will not earn tax-free wages unlike before and his selection of players must be approved by the NFF Technical Committee.

He led Nigeria to a third place finish at the 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt.