Breaking: Valencia's Mangala Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Valencia defender, Eliaquim Mangala has been tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The former Manchester City defender is of one the five players and staff of Valencia to have tested positive for the pandemic.

Mangala's teammate, Ezequiel Garay became the first laliga player to be tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Managala said on Twitter that he is feeling good

"I knew today that I am #coronavirus positive," Mangala said on Twitter. "I'm feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family.

"I learned we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well."

Valencia had traveled to Milan last week for a champions league game against Atalanta at San Siro.

All organized Soccer in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks to contain the spread of Coronavirus.