Breaking: Ighalo Makes Europa League Team Of The Week

Manchester United in-form striker, Odion Ighalo has been named in the Europa League team of the week after playing a pivotal role in Manchester United 5-0 drubbing of LASK in Austria.

The former Watford striker scored a goal and recorded an assist to continue his rich vein of form for Manchester United.

The Europa League team of the week was announced on Uefa's website on Friday.

Ighalo's goal drew praises from football fans on social media, the performance has earned him a place in Uefa's team of the week.

Goalkeeper

Jonas Omlin (Basel)

Defenders

Brandon Williams (Man. United)

Eray Cömert (Basel)

Eric Bailly (Man. United)

Luke Shaw (Man. United)

Midfielders

Fred (Man. United)

Charles Aránguiz (Leverkusen)

Kevin Bua (Basel)

Samuel Campo (Basel)

Daniel James (Man. United)

Forwards

Odion Ighalo (Man. United)

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts for Manchester United since joining from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.