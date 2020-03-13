Solskjaer Hints At Ighalo Permanent Stay 

Listen to article

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at a permanent deal for Odion Ighalo.

The former Super Eagles striker has been impressive since joining Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

He has scored four goals in three starts for Manchester United including a wonder goal against Lask in the Europa league on Thursday.

Manchester United have gone eleven games without losing in all competitions and Solskjaer has hailed the impact of Ighalo

“Odion has done really well since he came in and he’s enjoying himself,” Solskjaer said.

“And he will improve and get better but he has qualities we saw in him and we needed and we will still need those qualities for next season, so let’s see what we will do.

“He’s a goalscorer and a striker, he doesn’t worry too much about all that nonsense; build-up play – that’s a joke, obviously.

“He knows his job and what his role in the team is, and he’s very good with his back to goal, great link player, but maybe the best thing about him is his personality, so he’s got the whole lot really.

“He had three touches before his fourth was the finish. All them touches were high quality but he had to make them to create space for himself.

“But the strike is on the half-volley, great timing, no one would have saved that one so anyone would have been proud of that finish.”

Odion Ighalo has proved his doubters wrong with his performances for Manchester United.