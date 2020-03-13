Real Madrid Players, Staff In Quarantine Over Coronavirus

Listen to article

Real Madrid’s players and staff went into quarantine on Thursday, Spain’s La Liga paused its season and the NBA halted games indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic rocked world sport.

La Liga authorities took the decision to suspend matches in the top two divisions for two weeks after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football team was in quarantine following a positive test for one of the club’s basketball players.

The teams share facilities.

Real Madrid said “it has been decided to close the facilities at our training ground and it is also recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who work there remain in quarantine.”

Serie A in Italy, the European country worst hit by the virus, has already suspended its matches until April 3 while France’s Ligue 1 will continue its season but without spectators.

In Greece, the lighting of the Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games went ahead earlier Thursday with the ceremony closed to the public. (AFP)