Leicester Players Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus – Rodgers

A number of Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been “kept away from the squad”, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.

As it stands, a full Premier League programme is scheduled for this weekend, with third-placed Leicester due to travel to struggling Watford on Saturday, despite widespread cancellations of matches across Europe.

The game between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday was postponed as a “precautionary measure” after Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis tested positive for coronavirus.

Leicester boss Rodgers, quoted on the club’s official Twitter feed, said at his pre-match press conference that disruption would be a “shame” but public health was more important than football.

“We’re guided by football and federations,” he said. “We have to press on with our work and prepare as normal.”

“The game is all about the players and the fans,” he added. “If you have one of those not there, it’s obviously not the same.” (Sky)