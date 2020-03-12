Ighalo Shines As Manchester United Spank LASK

Listen to article

Odion Ighalo continued his impressive performance for Manchester United against LASK in the Europa League.

The former Super Eagles striker opened the scoring with a sensational goal just before the half hour mark.

Ighalo turned provider when he assisted Daniel James to increase Manchester United's lead in Austria.

The 30-year-old striker has now scored four goals in three starts for Manchester United in all competitions.

Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira added the other goals for Manchester United.

Manchester United have now gone eleven matches without losing in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes was impressive with another assist to continue his impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have kept 12 clean sheets in their 18 games in all competitions so far in 2020, at least four more than any other Premier League side.