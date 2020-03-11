Premier League Postpone Man City vs Arsenal Clash Because Of Coronavirus

Listen to article

The premier league have announced that the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

The fixture had been delayed due to cup commitments by both sides.

A decision to postpone the match was made when it was revealed that Arsenal staff had come into contact with Olympiakos owner, Evangelos Marinakis who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Tonight's Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure following the announcement on Tuesday that Evangelos Marinakis has contracted COVID-19," a statement from the Premier League read on Wednesday.

"Thirteen days ago, Olympiacos played Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League and Mr Marinakis, the Greek club's owner, met with several Arsenal squad members and staff.

"Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening, Wednesday 11 March, to give time to fully assess the situation.

"The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight's match will be rearranged.

"We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis' infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.

"All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches."

Arsenal released a statement on Tuesday claiming no staff had shown symptoms of coronavirus after news of Marinakis' diagnosis, but conceded in the early hours of Wednesday morning that select players and staff now need to self-isolate.