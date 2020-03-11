Henderson Set For Liverpool Return Against Atletico

Listen to article

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson is set to feature in the champions league second leg clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield today.

Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg defeat in Spain and he has not played since then.

Goalkeeper Alisson is out of the clash with a hip injury, but Klopp is confident that Liverpool can turn the tie around and book a place in the last eight of the competition.

"Not a lot of the Atletico players have played at Anfield before and that is what we want to use," explained Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch.

"It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have counter-attack threat. Each player can be dangerous.

"I have the highest respect for them but there are always ways and we have to find them tomorrow night. We have to show we have really learned from the first game."

Liverpool have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.