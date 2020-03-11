Mbappe Tests Negative For Coronavirus 

Listen to article

Kylian Mbappe has been tested negative for coronavirus ahead of PSG's champions league clash with Dortmund.

The French star is thought to be the first high profile footballer to undergo the test for the illness which has ravaged the world since late last year.

It was reported on Tuesday that Mbappe has been ill forcing him out of training since Monday.

Wednesday's match will be played behind closed doors as a result of the outbreak, while Ligue 1 matches will either be played behind closed doors or have fan numbers restricted to 1,000 going forward.

It is unclear whether Mbappe will be available for the match due to the illness.

PSG lost the first leg 2-1 in Germany, they will be hoping to turn the tie around but if that will be done, it will be without their teeming supporters.

Mbappe has scored 30 goals in 32 matches this season across all competitions for PSG.