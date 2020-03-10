Why I Invited Dessers And Ehizibue - Rohr 

Listen to article

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed the reasons behind the invitations of Cyril Dessers and Kingsley Ehizibue.

The list for the Nations Cup double-header against Sierra Leone was released last week and the duo were the only new players invited for the match.

Cyril Dessers has been impressive for Heracles Almelo in the Dutch league scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances.

Ehizibue plays for FC Koln in Germany as a right back and he has been performing consistently with his solid defensive showings.

“We try to build a good list and we could approach these two players [Cyriel and Kingsley],” Rohr told AOI.

“We met them, we spoke to them and explained how the spirit in the team was, how we play and they were okay with it.

“We had good observation of all the players, the scouting team did a lot of work and I saw them play myself.

“Last week I was with the agent of Kingsley in Koln and I also met with Dessers in London.”

The first leg is billed to hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on March 27.