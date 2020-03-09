Anjorin Makes History In Premier League Debut

Listen to article

Chelsea young star Faustino Anjorin made his premier league debut in the club's 4-0 drubbing of Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old, who is a product of the club's academy replaced Willian to make his premier league debut against Everton.

The hosts were home and dry by the time the young star came on, goals from Mason Mount, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Oliver Giroud helped Chelsea to a resounding victory.

Chelsea fielded three 18-year-old players against Everton Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin and Armando Broja becoming the first premier league team to do so since West Brom against Liverpool in May 2016.

Anjorin was part of the Chelsea youth team that played in the Uefa Youth League before they crashed out in the group stage, he scored a brace against Valencia.

He made his senior team debut for Chelsea in the 7-1 demolition of Grimsby Town in the English League Cup in September 2019.

Anjorin is of Nigerian Descent, he has represented England at U-17, U-18 and U-19 level.