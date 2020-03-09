Chelsea Spank Everton, Manchester United Stun Man City

Listen to article

Chelsea defeated Everton 4-0 courtesy of goals from Mason Mount, Pedro Rodriguez, Olivier Giroud and Willian to consolidate their fourth place position.

The hosts dominated possession from start to finish without Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic.

Billy Gilmour started his second consecutive match for the Blues and he capped it off with another man of the match performance.

Kepa was also reinstated and he kept another clean sheet.

The victory maintains Chelsea's three point lead over Manchester United.

Manchester United continued their resurgence with a vital 2-0 win over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half before Scott Mctominay added the second goal in the closing moments of the match.

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson was at fault for both goals.

Sergio Aguero had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

Manchester United have now recorded three wins over Manchester City in the league and in the Carabao Cup to earn bragging rights in Manchester.

United are unbeaten in their last 10 games (W7 D3); their longest run without defeat since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first 11 games in charge.

Solskjær said after another victory that put them just three points behind Chelsea.

"We feel we are improving as a squad and a team. We feel the fans want us to do well and they see what we are doing, so it is getting better and better. But we are still fifth. We need points to catch Chelsea and Leicester, so need to keep plugging away."