Tammy Abraham Rejects New Chelsea Contract

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham has rejected the club's new contract offer because he wants a salary that matches the club's top earners.

The England international has been one of the best players for Chelsea this season and he has been offered a new contract as a reward for his impressive performances, but the young star has sensationally rejected the offer.

The 22-year-old is not willing to accept anything less than he is worth after playing a pivotal role for the club this season, winning the race to become the first choice striker ahead of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Calum Hudson Odoi signed a new five-year, £120,000-a-week deal last year and it is believe that Abraham is also eyeing something in that bracket.

Abraham returned from a loan spell at Aston Villa in the summer, Lampard has placed his faith on him and he has delivered 13 goals in 25 premier league appearances.

He still has two years left on his contract, Chelsea want him to follow the footsteps of Reece James, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour in signing a new deal.

Abraham won two awards at the London awards, scooping the young player of the year and the player of the year gongs for his exceptional performances this season in his first premier league season for Chelsea.