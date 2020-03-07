Arsenal Beat Stubborn West Ham, Alli Rescues Tottenham From Defeat 

Listen to article

Arsenal defeated West Ham 1-0 courtesy of goals from Alexander Lacazette.

The narrow victory moved the Gunners to the ninth position on the log five points behind Chelsea in fourth.

West Ham will rue their inability to convert their chances as they lost their sixth straight away game.

The Hammers are just a point above the relegation zone and it doesn't bode well for David Moyes.

Jordan Ayew scored the only goal as Crystal Palace defeated Watford 1-0 to move to tenth on the log.

Sheffield United also defeated Norwich 1-0, while Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away from home.

Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley at home, Chris Wood gave Burnley the lead early in the first half before Dele Alli converted from the spot to snatch a point for Tottenham.

Chelsea take on Everton early on Sunday, while Manchester United and Manchester City will slug it out in the Manchester Derby in Sunday's evening kick off.