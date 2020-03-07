Flamingoes Whitewash Guinea In Conakry 

Listen to article

Nigeria Women U-17 team popularly known as Flamingoes spanked Guinea 6-1 in the first leg of 2020 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in Conakry.

The Olowookere Bankole led girls recorded a resounding victory to make the second leg a mere formality.

Chinyere Kalu opened the scoring as early as the 3rd minute before Yemisi Samuel and Rofiat Imuran quickly added two goals to give Nigeria a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half.

The Flamingoes continued from where they stopped in the first half when Rofiat Imuran added another goal just after the hour mark to complete her brace.

Yemisi Samuel completed her hat trick with two late goals to put the icing on the cake for Nigeria.

The second leg is slated for March 14 at the Agege Township Stadium.

The winner of the tie will face either Ghana or Liberia in the next round of the qualifiers.