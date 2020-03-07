Odion Ighalo Reveals Why His Girlfriend Abandoned Him

Listen to article

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo, has revealed how he was abandoned by his girlfriend when he had nothing.

The player, now plying his trade in the premier league, precisely at Manchester United Fc, took to Instagram to write about what he encountered on the path of love while striving hard to succeed.

Ighalo, already married with 3 children, revealed that his high school girlfriend left him because he had nothing to offer.

The former Watford finisher started his football career from Ajegunle, Lagos.

Posting a picture of himself 11 years ago, he said, “From Ajegunle to the world, I serve a living God, this is me 11 years ago. Those earrings are not earrings; I could not even afford to buy earrings that are tape, plaster.

“I am a testimony, I knew with God everything is possible, I was just holding on to my God, my high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her. But I had God and I had a dream.

“Never give up on your Dream, the same God that elevated me shall elevate you, hold on to him and trust his timing.

“I am a testimony, you are a testimony, put God first and it’s all done Amen.”