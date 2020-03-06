Nigerian Striker Suffers Major Injury Blow

Listen to article

Nigeria striker, David Okereke, has been ruled out of action for six weeks after suffering a foot injury in training on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has been one of the best players for Club Brugge this season racking up impressive numbers in the Belgian league and also in Europe.

Okereke joined Club Brugge from Italian Serie B outfit Spezia in the summer and he has settled in well at the Belgian club.

He featured from the bench in the first leg of the Europa league round of 32 clash against Manchester United, he started the second leg at Old Trafford.

Club Brugge announced in a statement on their Twitter account

“Attacker David Okereke sustained a fracture at the level of the midfoot during training after contact,” read a statement on Club Brugge’s Twitter handle.

“The Nigerian will not be available for 4 to 6 weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery!”

Club Brugge are currently on top of the Belgian Pro League with 13 points gap over Gent