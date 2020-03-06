Premier League Bans pre-match handshakes because of coronavirus 

Listen to article

The Premier League has announced that the pre-match handshakes between both teams and officials will be scrapped until further notice because of fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement comes a day after the government asked the league to step up the it's contingency plans.

The teams will line up as usual but the home team will walk past the away side without shaking hands.

A statement on the Premier League's website reads: "The Premier League fair-play handshake will not take place between players and match officials from this weekend until further notice based on medical advice.

"Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted on to the hands and passed on via a handshake."

Liverpool have also announced that on Thursday that they would not be having mascots at Anfield.

Newcastle were the first premier league club to ban handshakes in February due to coronavirus.