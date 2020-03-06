Top Danish Footballer Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Listen to article

Former World Cup star Thomas Khalenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Khalenberg contracted the virus on a trip to Amsterdam, he his now in quarantine along with 13 members of Danish Club Brondby's staff.

People isolated for the virus are defender Joel Kabongo, club CEO Ole Palma, assistant coach Martin Retov and sports psychologist Christian Engell.

Danish health services are working get in touch with people Kahlenberg has had contact with since he returned from the Netherlands, including fans directly nearby at Sunday’s game between Brondby and Lyngby.

Three players from Lyngby’s squad- Martin Ornskov, Kasper Jorgensen and Patrick da Silva are also believed to have been placed in a 14-day quarantine despite showing no symptoms.

“We are in close dialogue with the authorities and follow their instructions to the fullest, just as the Divisional Association is involved.

We have sent a small group of employees home and they will now be quarantined for the next 14 days,” Brondby’s sports director Carsten V. Jensen said in a statement on the club’s website.

“We have already contained and quarantined all known and close contacts with Thomas Kahlenberg in the period up until he got symptoms.”

Anette Lykke Petri, Head of Unit at the Danish Patient Safety Board said the board has already “contained and quarantined all known and close contacts with Thomas Kahlenberg in the period up until he got symptoms.” according to Agency reports.

Thomas Khalenberg represented Denmark at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.