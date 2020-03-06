Manchester United Top Defender Doubtful For Man City Clash

Listen to article

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is doubtful for the Manchester derby against Man City.

The England international missed the 3-0 victory over Derby County on Thursday night.

Maguire, who has been a regular for Manchester United making 39 appearances in all competitions hurt himself in training ahead of the clash against Derby county.

Solskjaer has confirmed that the former Leicester City defender is a major doubt against Manchester City.

“I had a word with him before training yesterday to say I'm not going to rest him,” Solskjaer told MUTV when asked why Maguire was not available to play against Derby.

"But then he rolled his ankle in training so he had to stay at home. Hopefully he'll be okay for the weekend but I'm not sure.”

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in the summer for £80 million and he has impressed since he joined.