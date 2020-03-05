Enyeama Backs Super Eagles To "Conquer Everyone" 

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has tipped the team to conquer everyone after Gernot Rohr released the squad list for the double header against Sierra Leone.

The former Lille shot-stopper is confident the the team are well equipped to make everyone proud.

The likes of Cyril Dessers and Kingsley Ehizibue are in line to make their Super Eagles debut against Sierra Leone later this month.

Leon Balogun has been out of favor recently, but his new found form for Wigan should put him in contention for a place in the team.

“This is a very good team.this generation can conquer everyone,” Enyeama tweeted.

Nigeria have won their first two matches in Group L against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars in Asaba on March 26 before traveling to Freetown four days later for the second leg.