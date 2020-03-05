Ronaldinho Arrested Over Fake Passport Claim

Listen to article

Former Brazilian International, Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay for allegedly using false documents to enter the country.

The Former Barcelona star was detained in Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo alongside his brother Roberto on Wednesday night, the Minister of Interior of Paraguay said

According to La Nacion, Passports were found in the hotel bearing the names of Ronaldinho and Roberto with Paraguayan nationality.

The Police said Ronaldinho and his entourage had been invited to Paraguay by casino owner Nelson Belotti.

He was expected to hold several publicity events with the fans and other dignitaries.

Ronaldinho is currently without a Brazilian passport due to an environmental fine he received in 2018.

He and his brother were convicted for building a fishing trap at Lake Guiaba in 2015 without proper licensing in a permanent preservation area.

They were handed $8.5 million fine in 2018 and after failing to pay up, Brazil's Superior Court of Justice decided to stop Ronaldinho from being able to leave the country.