Rohr Invites Iheanacho, Dessers and Balogun For Sierra Leone Clash

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has invited Kelechi Iheanacho, Leon Balogun and Cyril Dessers for the African Nations qualifier double header against Sierra Leone.

Iheanacho and Leon Balogun are making a return to the team after missing out on previous team selection due to lack of playing time in their respective clubs.

Iheanacho last played for Nigeria against Uganda in a friendly match against Uganda in November 2018.

Balogun left Brighton Hove and Albion in other to get regular playing time and his decision has been rewarded with a recall to the Super Eagles team.

Cyril Dessers and Kingsley Ehizube are making the team for the first time and they will be hoping to get a chance to represent Nigeria.

Rohr has called up 24 players to prosecute the matches against Sierra Leone, the first leg will be played at the Stephen Keshi stadium Asaba on Friday March 27.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany.

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic, England); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kingsley Ehizibue (FC Koln, Germany)

Midfielders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Etebo Oghenekaro (Getafe FC, Spain); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (Heracles Almelo, The Netherlands); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France)