What Lampard Said About Billy Gilmour 

Frank Lampard has showered encomiums on Chelsea young star, Billy Gilmour following his impressive performance against Liverpool.

The 18-year-old bossed the midfield as Chelsea defeated Liverpool 2-0 in the Fa Cup fifth round and he expectedly drew praises from Chelsea fans and pundits.

Gilmour only made his third start of the season and he justified Lampard's faith in him with an assured performance which delighted his coach

"What an incredible performance for a young player," Lampard told the BBC. "He was a calm head in that first five or 10 minutes. He's a throwback of a midfielder.

"Can you put your foot in? Yes. Can you make angles to play the passes? Yes. He's only slight in stature but he's huge in personality. He deserves people to talk about him after a performance like that."

Lampard also praised Kepa Arizzabalaga for his improved performance against Liverpool after being left out of the team for the last four matches

"I was really pleased for Kepa," Lampard said. "It's not easy because all players want to play and a goalkeeper gets scrutinised more than any other position and he made some good saves. He's shown good character and he played well."

Chelsea are back in premier league action against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.