Chelsea Beat Liverpool To Book FA Cup Quarter Final Place 

Chelsea defeated Liverpool 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to book a quarter final place in the Fa Cup.

Willian opened the scoring with a fortuitous goal in the 13th minutes when Liverpool goalkeeper, Adrian, failed to handle his tame shot as the ball sail into the net.

Liverpool still shocked from going behind as they tried to get rhythm in the game but due to some dogged defending from Chelsea they were kept at bay as the first half ended 1-0 in favor of Chelsea.

Chelsea suffered double injury blow in the match as Mateo Kovacic limped off in the first half, Willian soon joined him by sustaining what looks like an hamstring injury, he was replaced by Jorginho soon after the restart.

Ross Barkley increased Chelsea's lead just after the hour mark when he shrugged the challenge of Joe Gomez to beat Adrian with a swerving effort from the edge of the box.

Jurgen Klopp responded by making a double substitution as Origi and Jones came off for Firmino and Milner.

Pedro was presented with an opportunity to score the third goal for Chelsea, but he missed with only Adrian to beat.

Giroud hit the bar as Liverpool struggled to cope with Chelsea's onslaught.

Mohammed Salah replaced Adam Lallana with ten minutes to go but he failed to inspire Liverpool to get anything out of the match.

Olivier Giroud made way for Reece James in the closing moments of the match as Chelsea held on to record an important win after failing to win their last two matches against Bayern Munich and Bournemouth.