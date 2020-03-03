Arsenal  Defender Hints At Summer Exit 

Listen to article

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has insisted that he will leave the club if he does not get more playing time under Mikel Arteta.

The 31-year-old defender opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 2-0 FA Cup victor over Portsmouth on Monday.

Arteta has always preferred to pair David Luiz and Skodran Mustafi in the center of the defense with the Greek international forced to watch from the bench.

He has not been named in a premier league starting eleven since January 11, three of his last five starts for Arsenal have come in an unfamiliar right back position.

The former Dortmund defender voiced out his discontent after the match against Portsmouth

"I don't know," he replied when asked if he would leave next year.

"I have one more year here but me, I never sit on my contract.

"I don't care. If I'm not happy, I don't play enough or the coach doesn't like me, I don't care about the contract.

"For me the money is not important, it is important I feel good, I feel happy and the team is happy with me. If not, I take the road and I finish.

"I don't think about it, I think every day to be happy and help the team and in the end we will see but what I say is that I am not a player who sits on a contract – I don't need it."

Papastathopoulos will hope to get a look-in in the premier league on Saturday against West Ham.