Victor Moses Out Of Napoli Clash

Inter Milan winger, Victor Moses has been ruled out of the Coppa Italia clash with Napoli on Thursday.

The former Chelsea winger joined Inter Milan on loan after leaving Fenerbache in the January transfer window.

He has only made seven appearances for the Nerrazurri in all competitions.

The club have confirmed that he has sustained a muscle injury which will make him unavailable for the second leg clash in Naples.

“Victor Moses underwent medical tests at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano this morning, with an MRI scan on his left thigh,” the club statement read.

“Results showed a strained muscle, with the player’s condition to be reassessed in the coming days.”

Inter Milan lost the first leg 1-0 at the San Siro, they need to win to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

Moses is yet to score for the club since he joined in the January transfer window.