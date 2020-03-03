Osimhen Set To Snub Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool

Listen to article

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is ready to reject offers from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool in the summer.

The 21-year-old joined Lille from Sporting Charleroi in the summer and he has impressed with his goalscoring exploits.

The former Wolfsburg striker has been linked with top clubs in Europe including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Osimhen has reiterated his desire to stay at Lille to continue his development

“When I signed my contract, the managers made me understand that they wanted me to stay for a while,” he added.

“Personally, I love life here, people are nice. The club facilities are incredible. Lille is a big club in France and of course, I want to stay.

“Gérard Lopez is the boss so as I said, if he wants me to stay I will. But if it was up to me, of course, I would stay.”

Osimhen has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for Lille in all competitions this season, his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023/2024 season.