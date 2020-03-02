Manchester City Pip Aston Villa To Win Third Carabao Cup In A Row

Listen to article

Manchester City won their third consecutive Carabao cup when they defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley.

City raced to a 2-0 lead in the half an hour courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri.

Mbwana Sawatta gave Aston Villa a lifeline when he reduced the deficit with a glancing header.

Man City held on to win the trophy and survived the late onslaught by Aston Villa to win an historic third league cup consecutively.

Last Season, They won the domestic treble last season but this season they have been able to replicate such form and expectedly they are behind Liverpool on the premier league log.

Guardiola has described the victory as a "Big Success"

"Three times in a row is a big success. It's the consistency, incredible.

"It was awesome. We struggled in the first minutes and the last ones. They had two clear chances in the first minutes but we played really well, especially in the second half.

"The game was good. Phil [Foden] was clinical. Big success, our second title of the season with the Community Shield, it's so nice.