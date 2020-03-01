Henry Wins First Match As Montreal Manager

Listen to article

Thierry Henry has started his reign as the new coach of Montreal Impact with a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution in the season opener.

Argentinian striker Maxi Urruti scored the winning goal for Montreal Impact with a delightful lob with ten minutes to go to hand Henry his first victory in the first time of asking.

Montreal Impact appointed Thierry Henry in November, he had a baptism of fire in his first coaching job with Monaco which ended abruptly because he could not lift them out of the doldrums.

Henry said his side could have done more in the game despite the win.

“Many times (in the CCL games) we refused to play forward when we got the ball back to not fall into a counterattack or a one-on-one,” Henry said. “Today we did that.

“We tried to repeat that and then set up in their zone and get them to move from left to right to free up our fullback or our forwards in the middle.

“There were moments where we could’ve done more, but massively better on that front than what we did against Saprissa.”