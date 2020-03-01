Super Eagles Goalkeeper Akpeyi Wins Another Award

Listen to article

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was voted the man of the match in Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.

Akpeyi made series of impressive saves in the match to earn him the award.

He has also succeeded in keeping the club's legend Itumelang Khume on the bench due to his exceptional performances for the club.

Akpeyi expressed his gratitude after winning the award

“First of all I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has made this day possible for me. Second of all, I want to share this award with my coaches, because since day one they are the ones that actually believes in me following what happened two weeks ago,” Akpeyi told SuperSport TV.

“And that is why I had to play with that mindset coming here today to be here at this point, I’m only fortunate to be at the right place, at the right time for this game and I hope it continues going well like that.

Akpeyi also won the league's player of the month in November, he has also won the man of the match award three times this season.