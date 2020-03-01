Watford Spank Liverpool To End Unbeaten Run, Chelsea Stumble Again

Listen to article

Watford defeated Liverpool 3-0 to end their unbeaten run in the premier league.

The first half ended goalless but Watford came out on top to stun Liverpool with three second half goals to end the visitors 44-game unbeaten run and hand them their first defeat of the season.

Liverpool had won their last 18 premier league matches but they failed to show their previous form as Watford recorded an important victory in their relegation fight.

Ismailla Sarr opened the scoring just after the restart and he added another goal on the hour mark before Troy Deeney capped off an historic night for the hosts with a cool finish to give Watford the maximum points.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said his players have to accept the defeat and admitted that Liverpool were not good enough

"They did exactly what they wanted to do, we did not. That's how football works.

"You have to accept it, it's not so easy, but it's the proof we were not good enough. It's always very difficult.

"If you win good, if you lose, try to do it in the right manner and do it like a man."

Liverpool failed to score in a Premier League game for the first time since March 2019 (0-0 v Everton), ending a run of scoring in 36 consecutive league games.

Chelsea and Bournemouth played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Marcus Alonso gave Chelsea a first half lead, Jefferson Lerma restored parity for the hosts in the second half, before Joshua King increased their lead.

Alonso continued his recent run of scoring important goals by snatching a point for Chelsea.

West Ham defeated Southampton 3-1 to ease their relegation fears.

Newcastle and Burnley played out a goalless draw, while Crystal Palace defeated Brighton 1- 0.