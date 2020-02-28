Funke Oshonaike Qualifies For Record 7th Olympics

Listen to article

Funke Oshonaike has written her name in Gold in the history of Olympics by becoming the first African Woman to qualify for the Games seven times.

She defeated Cameroon’s Sarah Hannfou 4-1 (12-10, 11-4, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6) in the decider to qualify for the table tennis event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Another Nigerian, Offiong Edem also qualified for the 2020 Olympics as the first Nigerian table tennis player to book a place in Tokyo.

Offiong defeated Gulti Marta of Ethiopia 4-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-2, 11-5) in her first game followed by another 4-3 (13-11,11-1,9-11,11-95-11,8-11,11-6) victory over Garci Fadwa.

Oshonaike started her playing career on a street called Akeju Street in Shomolu, Lagos.

Edem Offiong and Funke Oshonaike will play their last match against Tunisia and Mauritius.