Europa: Ighalo Scores For Manchester United, Arsenal Sent Packing 

Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 5-0 victory over Club Brugge in the Europa league.

Ighalo started his first match after coming off the bench in his first three matches.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United from the spot after Simon Deli handled the ball in the box, Fernandes and Mata combined to devastating effect to set up Ighalo for his first goal since joining the club in January.

The former Watford striker dedicated the goal to his late sister who died in December 2019.

"It's a great moment. I've been waiting for this," Ighalo told BT Sport.

"There was a little bit of pressure but I've got the goal to start my Manchester United goal career, with the team I've supported since I was young. I dreamed of this."

Scott McTominay added the third goal to give Manchester United a commanding 3-0 lead in the first half.

Fred scored a brace in the second half to round off the victory and book United's place in the next round of the competition.

Olympiakos defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium to send Arsenal out of the Europa league.

The first leg ended 1-0 in favor of Arsenal in Greece, the visitors took the lead in London through Alou Cisse just after the restart, to balance the tie, Arsenal failed to get back into the game as it proceeded into extra time.

Aubameyang restored parity for Arsenal in extra time but El-Arabi stunned the hosts with a stunning winner in the second half of extra time to send Olympiakos through.

The Gabonese turned villain when he failed to score when presented with a glaring chance in the closing moments of the match.