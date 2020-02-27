Champion Breweries MD to partner with sports club, Blessed Stars

Listen to article

The newly appointed Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc has announced a strategic partnership with Blessed Stars Football Academy, an Akwa Ibom based football club.

The new Managing Director Mr. Gorgeous Manatus who is a Greece national resumed duties officially sometime last week at the Uyo based breweries.

Champion Breweries is known for producing Champion lager beer and Champ Malta products. The company distributes to over 15 states in Nigeria including Lagos and most recently Enugu.

In 2014, the company had reportedly sold part it shares to Heineken International.

Mr. Manatus during his reception at the palace of Etteidung Obong Francis Morgan in Aka Offot community to officially introduce himself as the new MD of the breweries made the revelation during a speech. While addressing the Village Head of Aka Offot community the MD of Champion Breweries expressed deep gratitude to the village and the state for giving him an opportunity to be part of the company.

During his speech he stated that he’s a fan of good football and that on his arrival he had seen a grassroot team in Akwa Ibom play and while he will be serving as Managing Director of the company he will partner with the sports club Blessed Stars Football Academy to provide the team with kits and other equipment branded with Champion Breweries logo.

In a closing speech Etteidung Obong Francis Morgan thanked him for his genuine interest in developing the community as a whole and stated that the community would do everything to continue growing the relationship with the breweries.