Mane, Salah  On Target As Liverpool Beat West Ham

Liverpool defeated West Ham 3-2 on Monday night premier league clash courtesy of goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohammed Salah and Saido Mane.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 9th minute before Issa Diop quickly restored parity for West Ham.

Pablo Fornals restored West Ham's lead nine minutes after the break to threaten Liverpool's unbeaten run.

Fabianski's error allowed Liverpool back into the game when he allowed Salah's tame effort to squirm through his legs in the 68th minute.

Saido Mane scored the winning goal with nine minutes to go to give Liverpool the maximum points and restore their 22 points lead over Manchester City.

The Reds also equalled Manchester City's record of winning 18 consecutive premier league matches.

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool struggled but he is excited they didn't drop points

"I liked a lot how we started. We scored a wonderful first goal. But then we weren't good in second ball situations. We have to pick them up much more often. We struggled in this situation and that gave West Ham a good feeling".

The Liverpool Gaffer said he never expected his team to equal Man City's winning streak record

"I never thought it would be broken or equalled. We did it and I cannot believe it happened to be honest. I like a lot tonight that everything positive helps. When we equalised the stadium was rocking and that helps us. Whatever will happen this season is an effort of all of us. I could not be more thankful or appreciate the support we get. So far so good

Klopp told Sky Sports

Liverpool will hope to extend the winning run against Watford on Saturday.