Hazard Out Of The Season - Belgium Coach 

Eden Hazard has been ruled out of the season after sustaining an ankle injury in the 1-0 loss to Levante on Saturday according to Roberto Martinez, Belgium head coach.

The Belgium captain has been troubled with injuries since joining from Chelsea in the summer.

Hazard returned from an ankle injury which had rule him out since November only for him to hobble off in the Levante defeat with another frustrating injury.

Martinez told reporters: "We are very sad, because this injury will leave him out of action for at least three months.

"A footballer like Eden should always be on the pitch. We have an excellent communication with Real Madrid's medical staff and we are anxious about Eden.

"It's a shame, because it has also happened before an important game as that of Manchester City."

Hazard has been limited to only 15 games in all competitions since joining Los Blancos from Chelsea in a £150 million move last summer.

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to Santiago Bernabeu for the champions league second round first leg.