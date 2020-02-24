Dutch League Top Scorer Eyes Super Eagles Call-Up

Listen to article

Dutch Eredivisie top scorer Cyriel Dessers is eyeing an invitation to the Super Eagles.

Dessers was born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, he announced his decision to play for Nigeria in December.

He revealed in an interview with BBC that he has been in touch with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and he his hoping to represent Nigeria anytime he is invited

"There’s been communication but I’ve got to keep playing as well as I can for Heracles, and hopefully that will happen soon,” Dessers told BBC Sport.

“I know it’s a strong ambition of mine, but sometimes you need to stay focused and not get distracted as a professional footballer.

He continued: “Everyone in the family is hoping – and to be involved with Nigeria would be incredibly amazing for my career, but I’ve got to keep proving myself first,” he added.

“To get a chance to stand at the door is a step forward. You start every day hoping for success at club level. If you keep working hard, hopefully you make some life goals come true.”

Dessers has scored 14 goals for Heracles in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Super Eagles will be back in action against Sierra Leone in 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers.