Manchester United Beat Watford, Arsenal Pip Stubborn Everton

Listen to article

Manchester United defeated Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

January signing Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring just before halftime from the penalty spot after he was fouled, Martial added the second goal with a superb goal in the second half.

Mason Greenwood put the icing on the cake with 15 minutes to go to earn Manchester United their first premier league home win in three matches.

Troy Deeney had a goal ruled out for handball in the build-up.

Solskjaer's men have now moved into the top five after the win.

Solskjaer described the victory as a 'very good win'

"A very good win, two good wins and two clean sheets, some goals to celebrate, now we want to kick on.

"I thought first half we started by gifting them some good opportunities and gradually we created more and more chances.

"Bruno Fernandes is quicker than he looks. I'm very excited by having him in. He has come in, given everyone a boost and wants to conduct a game. There are big games coming up now.

"The thing that matters in football is scoring goals and that is what Mason Greenwood does."

Arsenal continued their resurgence with another victory against Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang scored a brace and Nketiah added the other goal as the match ended 3-2 in favor of Arsenal.

Calwert Lewin gave Everton the lead in the first minute before Nketiah finished off a superb left wing cross from Saka to restore parity for Arsenal.

Aubameyang scored the second goal to give the hosts the lead, Richarlison brought Everton back on level terms just before halftime.

Aubameyang headed the home side back into the lead immediately after the restart with a glancing header to hand Arsenal the maximum points.

The Gabonese striker has now scored 19 goals in the premier league this season.

The Gunners are still unbeaten in 2020 as Arteta's rebuild gathers steam.