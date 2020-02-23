Former Confederation of African Football General Secretary Amr Fahmy has died at the age of 36.

Listen to article

Former Confederation of African Football [CAF] Secretary General Amr Fahmy died on February 23 at the age of 36. Fahmy’s death came after a severe battle with cancer, according to various news outlets.

Fahmy served as the CAF Secretary General from 2017 to 2019 before leaving and deciding to enter the upcoming presidential elections for the CAF in 2021.

Additionally, Fahmy holds a FIFA Master’s in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, and has a great experience from working in the CAF.

Fahmy worked as the general coordinator for the 2013 Youth World Cup held in Turkey, general director for the National African Cup of Nations tournaments from 2011 to 2014.

Moreover, Fahmy served as the general manager for the following African Cup of Nations tournaments: 2013 and 2015.

Following these tournaments, Fahmy became the assistant of the general coordinator for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro before serving at French-based Lagardere Sports as director of the operations for Africa from August 2016.

Fahmy comes from a family who all served as the CAF Secretary General with his grandfather Mourad Fahmy serving from 1961 to 1982 followed by his father Mustapha Fahmy who was encharge from 1982 to 2010.

Credit: Egypt Today