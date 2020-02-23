Fury Beats Wilder To Become WBC Heavyweight Champion

Listen to article

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in the seventh round via technical knock out to become the WBC heavyweight champion.

The highly anticipated bout didn't live up to the pre-bout hype because it was too one-sided, Fury dominated the bout from the start and Wilder had no answer to all his questions.

After his victory, Fury paid tribute to his opponent, saying: "All praise to Jesus Christ. I want to pay credit to Deontay Wilder. I hit him with a right and he got back, he is a warrior and he will be back and he will be a champion again."

Meanwhile, Wilder has promised to bounce back after the loss

"My corner threw in the towel but I was ready to go out on my shield," he said. "There are no excuses. I am a warrior and I wanted to go back out on my shield. I will come back even stronger the next time around. This is what big-time boxing is, the best must fight the best."

The contract Fury and Wilder signed before the rematch includes a trilogy clause the loser can trigger.