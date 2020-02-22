Giroud On Target As Chelsea Beat Tottenham 

Listen to article

Oliver Giroud marked his return to Chelsea's line up with a goal against Tottenham.

The World Cup winner was making his first start since November and he proved Lampard wrong with a goal and a decent performance to stake a claim for playing time.

Lampard made four changes to the team that lost against Manchester United and also opting for a 3-4-3 formation Giroud, Barkley, Alonso and Mount all started, Willian was on the bench, while there was no place for Batshuayi on the bench.

Giroud opened the scoring in the 15th minutes finishing off after Barkley's effort had hit the bar to send the home supporters into frenzy.

Alonso added the second goal just after the restart when Giroud, Mount and Barkley combined to tee him up, he made no mistake with rasping shot from the edge of the box to hand Chelsea the maximum points.

Tottenham pressured Chelsea in a bid to get something out of the game and their late onslaught paid off when Lamela's effort took a wicked deflection off Rudiger to reduce the deficit for Spurs but it was too little too late as Chelsea held on for an important victory in the race for the final champions league slot .

There was another controversy involving VAR as the technology and the officials failed to give Lo Celso the marching orders following a dangerous stamp on Azpilicueta.

Chelsea are now four points clear of Tottenham and Lampard is the first manager to beat Mourinho in his first two matches.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on the Lo Celso tackle: “It is not good enough. That is two VARs in two games.

“It is hard to shout about it when you have lost but today everybody saw that. It is a red.

“I hate to call for red cards but that is a leg breaker. I am not saying about referees on the spot, VAR is here to clear things up and it is not good enough.”

Chelsea will shift their attention to the champions league clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.