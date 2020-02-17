Arsenal Can Qualify For Champions League - Kanu

Listen to article

Former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu is confident that the club can qualify for the Uefa Champions League despite their position in the premier league.

Arsenal are in tenth position in the premier league but Kanu believes they can finish high enough to book a champions league place with with twelve matches to go.

“The first thing Arsenal must do is make good selections and don’t lose games.

“We have good strikers and that can help us win games. If we can beef up our defence and nobody scores against us then that is a plus.

“At the moment, we are getting draws but the time we start winning; the confidence level will be very high.” Kanu told Goal

The Former Super Eagles captain won two premier league titles with Arsenal.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 2020 with four draws and three victories in all competitions.

Kanu scored 30 goals in 119 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.