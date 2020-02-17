Manchester United Clash Is Not About Revenge - Kante

Listen to article

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante has revealed that the premier league clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge is not about revenge.

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 4-0 in the opening day of the season and also sent the blues parking in the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

It is an important match for both teams, Chelsea need to win to consolidate the fourth position, while Manchester United need to win to boost their champions league hopes.

"Man United were a bit behind but now they have closed the gap so it's a big opportunity either for us to keep them behind or for them to close the gap more," midfielder Kante said.

"It's an important game for both teams. We all know that Man United at home is a very difficult game, especially after what happened in the first game but we don't look at this.

"We just look forward because we want to keep the gap and so that's why we need to win, not to get revenge."

Kante said the winter break has helped the players recharge their batteries and they are raring to go against Manchester United.

I spent time with family and friends at home in Paris, just chilling," the 28-year-old said. "It's a nice thing, a new thing in the Premier League and it's good for the players.

"We have come back and tried to get a good fitness, to be prepared for the next game because we need to make sure we get the three points.

"I believe we have the team to get what we want this season -- to finish in the top four, get Champions League football next season and why not to win a title as well.

We have everything that we need in this team."

Chelsea and Manchester United will slug it out at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.