Oshoala On Target Again As Barcelona Spank Huelva

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala came off the bench to score a brace for Barcelona in a 7-0 victory over Sporting Huelva.

Oshoala had earlier scored a brace against Huelva last week to help Barcelona to a quarter final place in the Women's Cup.

The former Arsenal striker has been impressive in recent weeks scoring goals with reckless abandon to endear herself to the club's supporters.

Caroline Hansen opened the scoring for Barcelona in the fourth minute, Jenni Hermoso increased the lead twenty minutes later to end the first half with two goals advantage for Barcelona.

Hermoso continued from where she stopped intbe first half with another goal to complete her brace, Lieke Martins added the fourth goal with a fine strike to put the game beyond Huelva.

Putellas scored from the spot before making way for Asisat Oshoala with thirteen minutes to go.

The African Women's player of the year quickly announced her arrival with a brace to complete the rout.

Oshoala has now scored eight goals in her last five matches, 17 goals in 18 league matches and 23 goals in all competitions.