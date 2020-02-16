Mane Scores As Liverpool Beat Stubborn Norwich

Listen to article

Saido Mane came off the bench to score the winning goal for Liverpool against Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

The Senegalese international started from the bench after recovering from hamstring Injury.

He replaced Chamberlain on the hour mark before scoring the winning goal 18 minutes later to hand Liverpool the maximum points.

Mane has now scored 100 Premier League goals, 75 for Liverpool and 25 for Southampton.

Liverpool are now 25 points clear of Manchester City as they inch closer to their first domestic title in 30 years.

"The gap is so insane, I don't really understand it," Klopp told Sky Sports. "I am not smart enough. I have not had that before. It is outstanding, so difficult.

"I go back into the changing room and we chat about the things and then I am like 'Oh, but congratulations. We won the game, another three points.'"

Klopp added: "I could tell in all the players' faces that they weren't nervous, they were enjoying it, and if one team was going to score it was going to be us.

"We protected against the counter-attack well too. It's really all about these wonderful football players."

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their past 11 Premier League matches, after having only kept one shutout in the previous 11 such games before this.