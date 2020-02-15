Wilfred Ndidi fit to play for Leicester City in next game - Rodgers

Listen to article

Leicester City FC Manager Brendan Rodgers has disclosed that Wilfred Ndidi will be fit and in good condition to play for the foxes in the next premier league clash against Manchester City.

Ndidi who had recently missed Friday’s 0-0 away draw game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in England due to his injuries is said to have recovered.

The Nigerian born international had also missed a premier league game against Chelsea due to the injury as well.

Brendan Rodgers however expects the Nigerian midfielder to be available in the game against Manchester City on February 22.

“ Wilf may be available for next week. He didn’t make today but he’s responding well to treatment and we’ll assess that at the

start of the week,” Rodgers commented after the game.

Ndidi has scored two goals in over 21 league appearances for Leicester City this season.