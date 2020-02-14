UEFA Hands Down two seasons Ban On Manchester City

Listen to article

UEFA have banned Manchester City from European competitions for the next two seasons.

The Premier League champions have been found to have committed “serious breaches” of UEFA’s club licensing and Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

City have also been fined 30m euros (£25m).

This means Pep Guardiola’s men will be excluded from the Champions League for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 campaigns.

The club has released a statement after the announcement, in which they confirmed they will appeal the verdict.

“Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position,” it read.

The statement added that “this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”

City play Real Madrid in the last 16 of this year’s Champions League.

The Etihad club has never won the competition in its history.