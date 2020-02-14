Former Golden Eaglets Star Joins Latvian Club FK Ventspils

Listen to article

Former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Dele Alampasu has joined Latvian Club FK Ventspils on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old has been without a club since leaving Portuguese club CD Feirense in 2019.

He has described the move as a "great opportunity" and he is in line make his debut when the league starts next month against Rigas FC.

“When I got the offer from Ventspils, I thought it was imperative to take such great opportunity. This is a great opportunity to take my game to a new level and get acquainted with European competitions which has always been my goal,”he told the club’s official website.

” I know that FKV is always playing on the international scene, and that makes a big impression.

Honestly, I was shocked to learn that Ventspils had already played in the group stage of the Europa League Group – a very high level! I want to help the club repeat such achievement.

“Of course, the most important goal is to win the Latvian Championship. It is a difficult task, but you just have to set it up.

I see that all the guys in FKV are in the mood to win, all are ambitious and want to succeed. I like the atmosphere here as a family – everyone supports each other. It helps me a lot.

“My job is to listen to the coaches, work hard, get better all the time. As I once do in a training camp in Turkey, I do it all. Exercise, interestingly, is difficult at the moment, but it can only progress.

” I am very happy to work with Costa – he is an experienced and strong goalkeeper and I am learning from him. In general, I always try to learn something from my teammates or, for example, from my favorite goalkeepers, Petr Cech and David de Gea. Now my main goal is to give FKV everything I know and can. Give it to our team to win.”

Alampasu made only two appearances for Feirense since joining them in 2016.