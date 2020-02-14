TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

February 14, 2020

Former Golden Eaglets Star Joins Latvian Club FK Ventspils

By Ibrahim Taiwo
Former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Dele Alampasu has joined Latvian Club FK Ventspils on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old has been without a club since leaving Portuguese club CD Feirense in 2019.

He has described the move as a "great opportunity" and he is in line make his debut when the league starts next month against Rigas FC.

“When I got the offer from Ventspils, I thought it was imperative to take such great opportunity. This is a great opportunity to take my game to a new level and get acquainted with European competitions which has always been my goal,”he told the club’s official website.

” I know that FKV is always playing on the international scene, and that makes a big impression.

Honestly, I was shocked to learn that Ventspils had already played in the group stage of the Europa League Group – a very high level! I want to help the club repeat such achievement.

“Of course, the most important goal is to win the Latvian Championship. It is a difficult task, but you just have to set it up.

I see that all the guys in FKV are in the mood to win, all are ambitious and want to succeed. I like the atmosphere here as a family – everyone supports each other. It helps me a lot.

“My job is to listen to the coaches, work hard, get better all the time. As I once do in a training camp in Turkey, I do it all. Exercise, interestingly, is difficult at the moment, but it can only progress.

” I am very happy to work with Costa – he is an experienced and strong goalkeeper and I am learning from him. In general, I always try to learn something from my teammates or, for example, from my favorite goalkeepers, Petr Cech and David de Gea. Now my main goal is to give FKV everything I know and can. Give it to our team to win.”

Alampasu made only two appearances for Feirense since joining them in 2016.


